ALFRED — Erin Martinovich has been appointed Alfred University's vice president for university advancement, effective Jan. 1.
Martinovich comes to Alfred from the University of Rochester, where she has served since 2018 as executive director of annual giving programs.
Alfred president Mark Zupan said Martinovich's "extensive knowledge and experience in higher education fundraising, combined with her energy and enthusiasm, will serve Alfred University exceedingly well.”
Martinovich said it was "truly my honor and privilege" to have been selected.
“I can't wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work," she said. "There is so much momentum right now and my first priority will be to deeply invest myself in the community, listen and learn so that we can ensure that our engagement and fundraising priorities align with the strategic direction of the university.”
Martinovich has 25 years of experience in higher education fundraising. She supervised the Direct Response program for UR and its Medical Center, managing of a team of 12 and overseeing all annual giving marketing channels for more than 21 academic and academic medical units, URMC hospitals, clinical areas and affiliate programs.
Her team worked directly with university leadership to ensure the successful realization of a $25 million annual fund goal.
Prior to coming to the University of Rochester, Martinovich worked in fundraising for Babson College in Wellesley, Mass. Northeastern University in Boston, Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, Hamilton College in Clinton, Philadelphia University and at University at Albany.
Martinovich earned a B.A. degree in public communication in 1993 from the College of St. Rose of Albany. Her husband, Chad, is the head football coach at the University of Rochester. The couple have two children, daughter Hailey, a freshman at Castleton University in Vermont, and son Tyler, a freshman at Brighton High School.