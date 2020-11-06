ALFRED — Alfred University and its Center for Advanced Ceramic Technology are supporting the launch of a new business that will commercialize a new additive manufacturing-based system for the terra cotta industry.
Dr. William Carty, professor of ceramic engineering at Alfred, started Replacement Tiles Solutions, located at the IncubatorWorks facility.
IncubatorWorks, established in 1992 and previously operated as the Ceramics Corridor Innovation Center, offers services and facilities for businesses in ceramics, glass, advanced materials and related technology-based industries.
Additive manufacturing refers to the technology of three-dimensional printing, in which layers of a material are printed using computer-aided design technology, and are then combined to create a 3D object.
Replacement Tiles Solutions is developing solutions to 3D scan terra cotta roof tiles and other terra cotta elements to produce high-resolution molds used to make precise duplicates of the material needing replacement. Because this unique process allows for near-perfect color matching, replacement terra cotta can be installed without negatively impacting a roof’s aesthetics.
Replacement Tiles Solutions is working with Orchard Park-based Boston Valley Terra Cotta, a global manufacturer of architectural ceramics that will serve as a subcontractor to the new company.
Alfred University alumnus John Krouse is president of Boston Valley Terra Cotta, which will assist Replacement Tiles Solutions in bringing their new process to market.
“Thanks to significant advances in additive manufacturing, and leveraging our decades-long experience in working with terra cotta materials, we are transforming the way terra cotta roofs are repaired,” Carty said.
When terra cotta roofs are damaged, it is not uncommon for the entire roof to be removed and replaced, which can be an extremely expensive proposition.
“Using our process, a homeowner can not only save thousands of dollars in materials and contactor costs by replacing only the damaged tiles, but also significantly reduce the amount of time needed to conduct the repairs,” Carty said.
Replacement Tiles Solutions has also partnered with Alfred University’s Center for Advanced Ceramic Technology (CACT), one of 15 NYSTAR Centers for Advanced Technology. CACT is providing support for internships, access to analytical services and partnerships.
One such partnership includes restoration of the historic Celadon Terra Cotta building on Main Street in Alfred. Built in 1892 by the Celadon Terra Cotta Company, the building was designed as a sales office and display center for the company, and was considered a “catalog” of its work.
Due in large part to the Celadon Terra Cotta Company’s location in Alfred, this prompted then Gov. Theodore Roosevelt in 1900 to establish the New York State School of Clay-Working and Ceramics (now the New York State College of Ceramics) in Alfred.
John Simmins, CACT executive director, said funding through Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Smart Growth Community Grant program to the village allows the scanning and duplication of certain terra cotta elements on the building that could otherwise never be reproduced.
A committee of faculty, staff, and students from the university have begun the process of identifying the repairs needed to both preserve its historic elements and ensure the building is structurally secure for another hundred years.
“This is an exciting opportunity to support the growth of a new business in Alfred, leading to significant capital investment and sustainable job creation in our region,” Simmins said.
To date, Replacement Tiles Solutions has invested approximately $500,000 in specialized equipment used in its process, and the firm employs a handful of part-time and student workers.