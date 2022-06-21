ALFRED — Alfred University has appointed Amy M. DeKay as vice president for student experience, effective July 11.
DeKay comes to Alfred with 25 years of experience in higher education student-focused positions, including the last 13 as vice president for student development at her alma mater, Medaille College in Buffalo.
DeKay earned a bachelor’s degree in child and youth services from Medaille in 1995 and went on to earn a master’s degree in student personnel administration from SUNY College at Buffalo in 1997. She served as assistant/associate dean of students and director of student activities/Campus Center operations and new student orientation at Medaille from 1997 to 2009. In 2009, she was appointed to the VP position, while from 2013-19 she also served as director of athletics.
As a member of the president’s cabinet at Medaille, DeKay helped promote and implement the college’s strategic plan focused on increasing undergraduate and graduate student enrollment. She provided leadership across the Medaille campus, examining and evaluating new student programs and efforts aimed at ensuring student success.
She also oversaw departments providing student development and retention services, including residence life, career planning, athletics, student involvement, multicultural education and diversity, counseling services and health services.