ALFRED — Alfred State College announced the appointment of Professor William Dean as the architect licensing advisor for the architectural programs.
Dean assumes his position tis week, in addition to his duties as chair of Alfred State's Architecture and Design department.
The Architectural Experience Program (AXP), administered by the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB), is a framework that guides emerging professionals through earning and reporting their professional experience. It is required to become an architect in New York state.
Dean holds both master's and undergraduate degrees in architecture from the University at Buffalo and an associate degree in architectural technology from Alfred State. He is a registered architect and a long-standing member of the American Institute of Architects.
Dean has previously been named a 2022 NCARB Scholar in Professional practice.