ALFRED — The nursing department at Alfred State will be hosting a site visit for initial accreditation of the baccalaureate in nursing program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.
The public is invited to meet with the site visit team and share your comments about the program in person at the meeting on Sept. 28. The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. in the Allegany Room.
Written comments are also welcome and should be submitted by Sept. 13 directly to Dr. Marsal Stoll, ACEN chief executive officer, at mstoll@acenuring.org.
The nursing program administrator, Dr. Jessica Lippa, is looking forward to the visit.
"We welcome the site visitors and recommendations they may have for us to continue to provide quality nursing education to our students, who in turn serve the community as well-qualified nurses," she said.