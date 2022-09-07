ALFRED — The nursing department at Alfred State will be hosting a site visit for initial accreditation of the baccalaureate in nursing program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.

The public is invited to meet with the site visit team and share your comments about the program in person at the meeting on Sept. 28. The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. in the Allegany Room.

