ALFRED — Carolina Monterrosas, a nursing major at Alfred State College, is one of 11 students across New York and Pennsylvania named Civic Innovation Scholars by Campus Compact.
Campus Compact of New York and Pennsylvania (CCNYPA) requested project proposals that focused on equity in race, voting, and climate. The purpose of the Civic Innovation Scholars is to encourage and support the civic imagination of the next generation of undergraduate leaders.
The goal was to create a diverse cohort of creative student civic leaders from across New York and Pennsylvania who are inspired to strengthen our democracy through civic and community engagement.
Monterrosas with assistance from Dr. Angela Graves, an assistant professor of global & diversity studies, have developed program that will focus on boosting voter registration and turnout on campus, targeting the minority student population.
“I decided to take on such a huge responsibility begin putting myself out there and do something I have never done before while helping my college campus. Many people do not realize the connection between civic engagement and leadership to the healthcare field. Healthcare is a big part of the voting process. I believe it is crucial that people make sure that they vote for someone that wants to improve our broken healthcare system so that our country can progress. Therefore, I want to help give a voice to those who feel they are voiceless, and I know that through the Civic Innovation Scholars program, I will be fulfilling this goal of mine.”
The project will begin next semester with research to develop an action plan that will help in get as many ASC students to vote in the midterm election in the fall 2022 semester.
Monterrosas will work on starting voter registration drives, civic engagement events geared at educating students about voting, and the creation of voting plans that ASC students can use to determine how to vote and allow follow-through and support to obtain the best possible turnout. A special focus will be on increasing minority student participation in the electoral process.
Graves is excited to work with Monterrosas on the project. “This is a great opportunity to get involved with the work already being done to boost voter turnout at Alfred State, and I was excited that Carolina was willing to submit a proposal and work together to prepare for the 2022 midterm elections. Carolina is only in her first year and she is already off to a great start getting involved on campus!”
For more detailed information about the Campus Compact Civic Innovation Scholar program visit: www.compactnypa.org/.