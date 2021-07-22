ALFRED — Kandi Geibel, director of admissions and enrollment at Alfred State College, has been selected to receive the 2021 College Admissions Profession Award.
This honor is the highest award offered by the SUNY College Admissions Professionals Association and recognizes professional achievement in college admissions. Nominees must have at least five years of SUNY professional service. They must also demonstrate a long-term commitment to the concept of public higher education and should show continued and outstanding service to the various constituents that avail themselves of public higher education.
In Geibel's nomination letter, Betsy Penrose, Alfred State's vice president for enrollment management, noted that Geibel possesses two crucial attributes that make her an outstanding role model for admissions and public education in New York State: she is a counselor and mentor.
“At her core, Ms. Geibel is a counselor with enormous insight into students,” Penrose said. “Kandi is a positive, polished, welcoming ambassador for the college and makes students feel valued and heard. Alfred State has received hundreds of positive follow-ups from students and parents on the professionalism and excellent student service provided by Kandi.”
Penrose also praised Geibel for guiding thousands of students — especially at-risk, under-represented and low-income students at Alfred State — along their educational journey, as well as for her ability to serve as a mentor to students and colleagues alike.
“In the time that we have worked together, I have witnessed the strong bond and connection that she has to students and staff, not only in admissions, but across campus,” Penrose said.