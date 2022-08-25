ALFRED — Alfred State College on Thursday welcomed more than 1,200 full-time students into the college community at the annual New Student Convocation.
Craig Clark, interim vice president for academic affairs, emceed the event that featured welcome addresses from President Steven Mauro and Student Senate President Soumya Konar.
Mauro reflected on his own experiences as an 18-year-old college student. He encouraged students to never give up.
“There will be faculty, staff, friends, and family that will support you when you need it most, and one day soon, you will find yourself walking across the stage at graduation as a young professional, and the time in between will be some of the best days in your life," he said.
Konar asked the audience to look around the room.
“Over the course of two to four years, you are going to see each other around campus, at events and in residence halls," Konar said. "The relationships you develop here with your peers, faculty, and staff will play an integral part in shaping yourself and your career. Embrace this opportunity and find your home away from home.”
Sixty-one of New York’s 62 counties are represented in the newest class of Pioneers. The class also includes students from 23 additional states and several international students. More than 600 of these students have been offered scholarships in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements, exceptional vocational skills, and extraordinary talents outside of the classroom.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, students along with faculty and staff, entered Pioneer Stadium to form the first A of the school year. The activities fair featuring the more than 80 clubs and activities on campus and a picnic lunch followed in the parking lots outside the stadium.
Classes for the Fall semester begin Monday.
EARLIER THIS MONTH, LaDonte King, vice president of student success of LAUNCH, coached college faculty and staff in a full-day workshop to improve student engagement in the classroom.
The goal was for professors to learn more about connecting with students and better understanding different perspectives, which can benefit new students and make them more successful as they launch their college years.
King is the author and co-founder of numerous academic success and professional development curriculum for professors who are interested in more ways to assist first-generation college students, minority students and student-athletes. He has over 18 years of leadership experience in student services program coordination, academic coaching and curriculum design within the higher education system.
“Our time today was very interactive. Lots of talking about the root causes of decision making and addressing culture and how to increase success by creating equitable cultures within the classroom," King said.
The professional development session was made possible through Alfred State’s Title III grant entitled “A Student-Ready College.” Interactive sessions started in the morning, continued in the afternoon with break-out working sessions, and concluded with a wrap-up session outlining some of the strategies faculty and staff planned to implement in their classrooms.