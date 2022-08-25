Alfred State

Introduction to numerous clubs and organizations was part of the welcome for new Alfred State College students on Thursday.

ALFRED — Alfred State College on Thursday welcomed more than 1,200 full-time students into the college community at the annual New Student Convocation.

Craig Clark, interim vice president for academic affairs, emceed the event that featured welcome addresses from President Steven Mauro and Student Senate President Soumya Konar.

