ALFRED — With each passing semester, Alfred State College’s virtual career fair continues to grow as more employers and students sign up for the online event to video chat, network and make those all-important connections.
This semester was no exception, as the Alfred State Spring 2021 Virtual Career Fair drew more employers and students than ever before. Altogether, 91 employers registered for the event, and a total of 399 students joined queues to interact with employers.
The career fair took place on JobLink, the online platform that ASC has used to host its career fairs virtually since March 2020. Through this tool, employers log in and initiate the ability to live chat. Students then log in, view the available employers, and initiate a chat.
Elaine Morsman, director of Alfred State’s Career Development Center (CDC), said, “We were very pleased with the increase in number and variety of employers at this event. It is always wonderful to connect students with opportunities like working for the FBI, Anheuser-Busch, and Kodak, just to name a few!”
Altogether, 293 one-on-one video chats took place, though some employers used alternate ways to connect with students, Morsman said, so the number of actual connections that occurred is even higher. Additionally, 193 students uploaded their resumes to ASC’s Spring 2021 Resume Book.
“Access to the Resume Book is an added benefit for virtual career fair employers,” Morsman said. “They are able to review resumes ahead of time and all through the semester. This allows them to reach out to students at times other than the virtual career fair.”
Another added benefit of the online event, Morsman said, was that the Career Development Center has seen a significant increase in applications to jobs posted by both virtual career fair employers and other employers in the CDC database.
“We have been seeing a big surge in this activity within the past week,” Morsman said.
For more information on Alfred State’s Career Development Center and the various resources it offers, visit www.AlfredState.edu/Career-Development-Office.