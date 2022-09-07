RAM Clinic

Alfred State assistant nursing professor Tara Histed worked at the in 2021 Remote Area Medical free clinic in Allegany County.

 Alfred State College

ALFRED — Alfred State students and faculty will be involved in the Remote Area Medical free clinic at Genesee Valley Central School on Sept. 24-25. 

At RAM pop-up clinics, patients can receive free medical, dental and vision care. Dental care includes cleanings, fillings, extractions, and X-rays. Patients can receive eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, and brand-new frames which will be made on-site in their mobile vision lab. Patients have access to a variety of medical services, lab work, mental health counseling, women’s health, and much more. 

