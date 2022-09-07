ALFRED — Alfred State students and faculty will be involved in the Remote Area Medical free clinic at Genesee Valley Central School on Sept. 24-25.
At RAM pop-up clinics, patients can receive free medical, dental and vision care. Dental care includes cleanings, fillings, extractions, and X-rays. Patients can receive eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, and brand-new frames which will be made on-site in their mobile vision lab. Patients have access to a variety of medical services, lab work, mental health counseling, women’s health, and much more.
All services are free, and no insurance or ID is required. Doors open at 6 a.m. and the parking lot opens at midnight.
Physical & Life Sciences lecturer Jennifer Ross serves as the recruitment chair of the event and knows how important the event is to the local community.
“Last year, the first clinic in Belmont, was successful," she said. "I have introduced this opportunity to all my classes and worked with Tara Histed to collaborate with the nursing department. Alfred State is planning to send approximately 140 students and faculty to volunteer.”
Ross and Histed, an assistant nursing professor, are two of a handful of Alfred State employees involved in the event. Jonathan Hilsher, assistant vice president of Health & Wellbeing, associate director of admissions John Lewis and instructional support tchnician Amy Werner are also key members of the team.
The committee is still recruiting volunteers for general support, parking lot attendants, and set-up/tear-down. To become a volunteer for the free clinic visit www.ramusa.org to register.