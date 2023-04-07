ALFRED — A group of eight Alfred State surveying students traveled to Arlington, Va., to compete in the National Society of Professionals Surveyors 2023 student competition.
Nicholas Bianchi (Rochester), James Carman (Geneseo), Justin Kachurak (Mountain Top, Pa.), Benjamin Kingsley (Chittenango), William Kotwica (Verona), Matthew Stewart (Cameron), Matthew Stungis (Neversink) and Noah Wolf (Whitney Point) competed in the two-day event.
“This was my third time competing in the competition and it was the best one yet,” Kachurak said. “The planning from NSPS made all the events and activities such a cool experience. It was fun to meet and compete against students from so many different schools.”
On day one, teams participated in a Monument Hunt where they explored multiple Washington, D.C. monuments. Monuments had different point values and carry significance to the history of surveying in the area.
Day two was full of measurement exercises and evaluated students’ technical ability. The three-part exercise included leveling, traverse and triangulation.
The two Alfred State teams finished as honorable mention in the baccalaureate degree category.