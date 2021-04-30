WELLSVILLE — The quick-thinking and decisive actions by five Alfred State College students that helped save a Wellsville man and his dog from the Genesee River were recognized Friday by state lawmakers.
Three of the five students involved, Owen Brewster, Jack Derby and Alex Tanevski, were on hand for the presentation of proclamations and citations by state Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio.
David Snyder and Kameron Mills, who also assisted in the efforts, have graduated and were not in attendance.
On Feb. 12, 64-year-old Louis Gordnier and his beagle, Takota, fell into the Genesee River while taking a walk. Takota had run out onto thin ice and fell through.
Gordnier jumped into the water to rescue his dog, but after being partially submerged in the freezing water, he didn’t have the strength to climb from the river bank. His soaked cell phone didn’t work so he began yelling for help.
The five Alfred State students attending classes at the School of Applied Technology in Wellsville heard his cries for help. After alerting university police and calling 911, they jumped a fence between the campus and the river and began scouring the area, looking for the man in distress.
They searched for half an hour before finding Gordnier in the frigid river, about a mile and a half away from where they started, arriving at the scene about the same time as first responders. Gordnier was flown by Mercy Flight to a Rochester hospital where he was treated for hypothermia and exposure.
Takota was treated at the Wellsville Veterinary Hospital. Both have since recovered.
Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, and Giglio, R-Gowanda, commended the young men for their efforts and presented proclamations and citations for going above and beyond. Also on hand for the presentations were Alfred State College's president, Dr. Skip Sullivan, and the dean of the college, Jeffrey Stevens.
“At a time when our faith in humanity is often challenged, the efforts of these young men are a reminder that there are still compassionate and extraordinary people in our midst, who will go above and beyond in an instant to help someone in distress,” Borrello said. “Many people would have called 911 and resumed their own activities. But these students didn’t stop there."
He called the young men "inspiring and a credit to their families and communities.”
Giglio said it was a privilege to recognize them for their quick actions.
"These young men are a perfect example of how often citizens play a key role in protecting each other, and in how much good everyone can do every day," Giglio said, adding, "we are grateful to have them as part of our community while they study at Alfred State."