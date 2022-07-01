ALFRED — Alfred State College sent a group of 11 (seven students and four faculty and administrators) to the 2022 SkillsUSA National Championships in Atlanta. Devon Canfield of Buffalo led the way by earning a silver medal in the automotive service technology competition.
Three more members of the seven-person team placed in the top 10 of the college/post-secondary competition. Zachary Kelley (fourth place, masonry), Jordon Szczesniak (ninth place, carpentry) and Sarah Sue Streeter (ninth place, commercial baking).
Jerad Hediger (electrical), Larry Knoll (autobody) and Matthew Fernandes (welding) competed as well.
All seven members of the team had won their field at the New York State SkillsUSA competition held at ASC’s School of Applied Technology campus in April.
More than 5,200 students from around the country competed in 108 different trade, technical, and leadership fields.
Students work against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in occupations like electronics, automated manufacturing technology, precision machining, medical assisting, and culinary arts.
Contests are run with the help of industry, trade associations, and labor organizations, and test competencies are set by industry. Leadership contestants demonstrate skills including extemporaneous speaking and conducting meetings by parliamentary procedure.
Students compete to national standards with other students from all fifty states. The competitions are set up and judged by industry representatives. Over $36 million dollars is donated in time and equipment to the weeklong event.
Alfred State College faculty and staff who accompanied the students to Atlanta included Interim Provost and Vice President of Economic Development Craig Clark, School of Applied Technology Dean Jeffrey Stevens, Commercial Baking instructor Rebecca Milliner and Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning instructor Scott Hillman.
Clark, who is the New York director of the SkillsUSA college/post-secondary competition, encourages those interested in forming chapters at other state colleges to contact him at (607) 587-3101.