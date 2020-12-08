ALFRED — Alfred State College architecture student Dante Savasta placed as a finalist in an international design competition, The Big Thing: Architecture of the Abandoned.
The competition challenged participants with researching and selecting an abandoned relic of another time that was composed primarily of metal, then repurposing it to serve as a habitable residence. Savasta, of Windham, transformed an abandoned World War II gantry crane in San Francisco Bay into the site of a luxurious, high-end residency that gives occupants an innovative and extravagant living experience.
According to the description of “Gantry Estate,” which is the title of the concept, “This gargantuan structure sits at the end of a dock at Hunter’s Point with a runway height of 207 feet, providing both privacy and a splendid and unique view of the San Francisco Bay. The design calls upon the original use of the crane, which was to transport gun turrets from one ship to another, and now uses the runway to transport the suspended, two-story home from one platform to the next. Each of these platforms simulates a different setting, allowing the occupants complete control over their environment.”
David Carli, an associate professor in Alfred State’s Architecture and Design Department, said, “This competition ran for six months and many entrants were composed of teams of up to three designers. Dante accomplished his successful entry as a sole competitor, while developing his design as part of a two-week-long Studio 3 project at the start of the semester."