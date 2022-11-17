Alfred State

ALFRED — Alfred State College’s seventh annual Day of Giving raised over $317,000 to benefit scholarships, new programs, updated technology, athletics, and so much more. The final amount raised establishes a new Day of Giving record.

The day was full of amazing support from alumni, faculty, staff, and friends. More than 220 donors supported the cause. The college was assisted by several matching and major gift donors who helped to challenge the Pioneer community to make an even greater impact.

