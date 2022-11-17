ALFRED — Alfred State College’s seventh annual Day of Giving raised over $317,000 to benefit scholarships, new programs, updated technology, athletics, and so much more. The final amount raised establishes a new Day of Giving record.
The day was full of amazing support from alumni, faculty, staff, and friends. More than 220 donors supported the cause. The college was assisted by several matching and major gift donors who helped to challenge the Pioneer community to make an even greater impact.
In the final hours ASC received notification from a 1984 alum, major supporter, and proud TG Brother, David Gagnon, of his planned gift. His gift adds him to the Alfred State Legacy Society, a group that not only provides support for today but in the future.
“This year’s Day of Giving them centered around President Steve Mauro’s inauguration theme of Pioneer pride, purpose, and promise," Alfred State director of development Jason Sciotti said. "Dr. Mauro started the day by challenging all faculty/staff with a match of their donations on the day."
Sciotti said students filled the Student Leadership Center throughout the day with clubs and organizations providing activities, food, and entertainment. The day ended cheering on the men’s basketball team to victory and giving away more prizes to the students in attendance.
“The most enjoyable part of the day was feeling the energy around campus and watching our students learn life lessons on the power of philanthropy," Sciotti said. "Remarkable things are happening here, and it starts with the passion and support from our alumni and friends."
Not only did students, faculty, and staff contribute financially but nonperishable and personal care items were collected to help replenish the on-campus food pantry, the PLATE. The PLATE is a joint initiative of Student Senate and the Center for Civic Engagement seeking to address the challenge of food insecurity.