Alfred State relief team helps with Ian storm cleanup

A team of 12 from Alfred State College traveled to Fort Myers, Fla., to work with All Hands and Hearts on Hurricane Ian cleanup the week before Christmas.

 Provided

ALFRED — An Alfred State College relief team of nine students and three staff members spent the week before Christmas in Fort Myers, Fla., helping communities continue the cleanup from Hurricane Ian.

The students and staff members who left Alfred on Dec. 17 made the trip in conjunction with the All Hands & Hearts organization.

