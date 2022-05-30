ALFRED — Alfred State College recognized several former employees who have retired in the last year.
Thomas Ames, Ann Baldwin, Marlene “Lynnie” Bartoo, Kurt Boxhorn, Regina Boyd, Mary Brown, Dianne Clark, Steven Martinelli, Elaine Morsman, Calvin O’Dell, Earl Packard, Regina Pollard and Jo York were honored.
Retirees had a choice of an engraved pewter plate, a gift certificate to the campus bookstore, or an engraved brick in one of the institutional advancement walkways.
The college also honored six retirees that have been granted emeritus status. They are Richard Carlo, professor Architecture & Design; Joy Carlson, professor Architecture & Design; Dianne Clark, associate professor Business; Kathryn Markel, director of Admissions and Enrollment; Steven Martinelli, professor of Mechanical & Engineering Tech; and Regina Pollard, professor Social and Behavioral Sciences.