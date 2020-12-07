ALFRED — Whether caring for patients, volunteering in her community or guiding the next generation of nurses, Jess Lippa is all about changing lives for the better.
In addition to being an Alfred State faculty member, Lippa is also a family nurse practitioner, a member of her local fire and emergency services department and an adviser to the Hope for Health Club. She eagerly gives of her time, talents and knowledge to so many others, touching lives and making a positive change wherever she goes.
A native of Alfred, Lippa graduated from Alfred-Almond Central School and enrolled at SUNY Brockport, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education and health science in 2008. With few jobs available for physical educators at the time, Jess decided to take an exercise physiology class, during which she shadowed a nurse at a clinic. The experience helped define her career path.
“That’s when I decided that I wanted to become a nurse,” she said.
Her future in focus, Lippa went on to earn her Bachelor of Nursing Science degree from the University of Rochester in 2009 after completing the school’s one-year accelerated nursing program. She would later earn her family nurse practitioner master’s degree from St. John Fisher in 2015, and her Doctorate of Nursing Practice from the University at Buffalo in 2019.
Lippa worked as a registered nurse at several different facilities, including Lakeside Hospital in Brockport, Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and MASH Urgent Care in Tonawanda.
As Lippa worked in the Buffalo area, her husband, Geoff, was completing his post-doctorate degree there, as well, and the couple began thinking about their next step. Lippa's mother, Mary Hoffman, who was the secretary for Alfred State’s dean of Arts and Sciences at the time, informed her about a teaching position open within the Nursing Department.
“I said, ‘Oh, it doesn’t hurt to go and interview and see what happens,’” recalled Lippa, whose father, Rich Hoffman, had also taught at Alfred State. “Then they offered me the position, and within a month or two, I was on my way.”
Lippa joined the Alfred State nursing faculty as an assistant professor in the fall of 2015. After her second semester, she became the lead teacher for the Nursing I class.
Since then, Lippa has become the director of Alfred State’s associate degree in nursing program, been promoted to associate professor and is now the co-chair of the Nursing Department.
One of Lippa’s favorite parts of her job is working with students, particularly helping them to overcome doubts they have about their own abilities.
“I love it when the lightbulb goes on and they just understand,” she said. “They just get it and they’re like, ‘Oh my goodness, I never thought I’d be able to know this.’ I just enjoy working with the students when they realize that, if they want something bad enough, they can do it as long as they put the necessary amount of time and effort into it. That’s what’s so much fun.”
Getting to see those same students graduate is also very rewarding for Lippa.
“I love working with them during the semester, and I bawl like a baby during the pinning ceremony when they’re walking across that stage and they’ve graduated,” she said. “It’s such a rewarding position.”
Of course, Lippa also enjoys and appreciates the nursing faculty she gets to work with each day.
“It’s amazing to see the creativity that comes from the people I work with,” she said. “They create some of the most amazing experiences for our students and just try to push our students out of their comfort zones to help them grow, so I would say the students are a big reason why I enjoy working at Alfred State and why I continue to teach, but I wouldn’t be able to do it without my team here.”
Lippa and her fellow nursing faculty stepped up in a big way earlier this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic by answering the call of duty at area hospitals and other health care facilities. While some faculty members began working at these locations for the first time, others began taking more shifts and working longer hours at facilities where they had already been providing care in addition to their teaching responsibilities.
“I am honored to work with this group of faculty members who have stepped up to support our communities in their time of need,” said Lippa, who is serving as a family nurse practitioner at St. James Hospital in Hornell.
In addition to her teaching and professional nursing responsibilities, Lippa also advises the Hope for Health Club, which she helped form and which allows nursing students to participate in civic engagement activities locally, nationally, and globally. Some notable trips the club has taken over the years have been to Houston to assist with Hurricane Harvey relief, as well as Haiti to provide medical aid.
Lippa also donates her time to the A.E. Crandall Hook & Ladder Co., the Allegany County Board of Elections, the Alfred-Almond Alumni Association and St. Jude’s Church in Alfred. She is also a mentor for the Alfred State women’s soccer team, a member of the Nurse Practitioner Association of New York State and a Sigma Theta Tau International member.
She encourages Alfred State nursing alumni to engage even more with current students by sharing their stories and participating in virtual events. Interested alumni may contact her (607) 587-4135 or lippaj@alfredstate.edu.