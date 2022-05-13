ALFRED — Dr. Richard Kellogg, professor emeritus of psychology at Alfred State College, is the author of a new book titled “Barry Baskerville's Fishing Adventure.”
This is the eighth entry in a series of mysteries for children, and it is available at the Amazon website. The book, published by Airship, contains color illustrations by noted Hawaiian artist Gary Kato.
As in previous adventures, young Barry dreams of becoming a famous detective like his hero, Sherlock Holmes. He wears a deerstalker hat and examines everything with his magnifying glass. Barry delights in confounding his classmates and teachers with a barrage of riddles and logic problems.
In this mystery, Barry and his friends in Watsonville are enjoying their summer vacation by fishing for trout in Oxford Creek. Unfortunately, a thief has been stealing the fish caught by successful anglers. The young detective and his companions utilize all their skills of observation and deduction to identify the culprit and solve the case.
“Barry Baskerville's Fishing Adventure” develops the problem-solving skills of young readers while introducing them to the legendary Sherlock Holmes. The story welcomes children into the magical world of detection occupied by Holmes and his loyal colleague, Dr. John Watson.