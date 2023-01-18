ALFRED — Alfred State College's president applauded the success stories of the fall semester and shared his excitement for the upcoming spring semester as he delivered his State of Alfred State address.
After introducing new employees of the college, Dr. Steven Mauro focused on points of pride for the accomplishments made by faculty and staff. He highlighted the culinary arts five-course dinner, the nursing department’s partnership with the Bethesda Foundation, the accreditation of the architecture program, Dr. Mark Whitman’s new book and the increased efforts of the Student Success Center to assist in the learning process.
He then shared success stories of Alfred State students highlighting the purpose of the college. He congratulated the Design-Build team that won their competition, noted the success of Pioneer student-athletes and spoke on the service and leadership opportunities that current students have taken part in.
“We have accomplished so much in my short time here," Mauro said. "I am proud to be part of this team and proud of the perseverance and dedication our team has shown to build momentum for even greater things this semester and beyond.”
Mauro also focused on the promise that the college makes to support the college community and surrounding area. He shared the details of the efforts made by the Health and Wellness Office to the mental and physical health of students, highlighted the support of alumni to the college, and gave updates on committees working to better the college.
Mauro wrapped up his message by providing updates on college goals that he outlined at the start of the school year.
Classes for the spring semester begin Monday.