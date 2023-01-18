Dr. Steven Mauro

Alfred State President Dr. Steven Mauro shares success stories and college updates to kick off the spring 2023 semester.

 Alfred State College

ALFRED — Alfred State College's president applauded the success stories of the fall semester and shared his excitement for the upcoming spring semester as he delivered his State of Alfred State address.

After introducing new employees of the college, Dr. Steven Mauro focused on points of pride for the accomplishments made by faculty and staff. He highlighted the culinary arts five-course dinner, the nursing department’s partnership with the Bethesda Foundation, the accreditation of the architecture program, Dr. Mark Whitman’s new book and the increased efforts of the Student Success Center to assist in the learning process.

