ALFRED — Alfred State College’s president, Dr. Steve Mauro, opened the 2023 fall semester by sharing his appreciation for the work done in the past year and his excitement for the future.
He opened his address by sharing the success of the Alfred State College Challenge, which has evolved into the college’s new strategic plan focusing on attracting new students, strengthening academic and student success, and cultivating a caring community.
He applauded the efforts of the faculty and staff of the college in multiple different initiatives. He announced that the 2023 incoming class is expected to be an estimated 1,500 students, an increase of nearly 300 compared to last year. He also announced that through the efforts of many the retention rate of students is anticipated to increase by over two percent.
“This is an exciting time to be part of Alfred State,” Mauro said. “We have achieved so much in my brief time here. I look forward to working towards the goals of our new strategic plan and continuing the excellent work being done in and out of our classrooms.”
Core goals of the plan include attracting new and increased enrollment by appealing to students, parents, faculty, staff and donors, while strengthening academic and student success by building on achievements and taking the campus to a higher level.
A third core goal is cultivating a caring community and ensuring the “scenic and tight-knit village embraces everyone.”
Mauro took time to reflect on three individuals that have been part of the foundation of the college’s success. He honored past president Dr. John Hunter, College Council chair Patricia Fogarty and first lady of Alfred Mary Huntington.
During his address, Mauro welcomed new employees to the college, gave updates on facility projects and the budget, and encouraged faculty and staff to continue to build together by using their time, talent, and treasures to help those at Alfred State and within the local community.
The first day of classes for the fall 2023 semester is August 28.
WEEK OF WELCOME
More than 100 events are planned as Alfred State begins the semester with the Week of Welcome on Monday, Assistant Director of First Year Engagement Calsey Bump said.
“Our student activities and orientation team has worked hard to schedule events that will help our new students get acclimated to campus and connect with our clubs and organizations,” Bump said. “We have academic, athletic, social, and spiritual events on the calendar. I feel we have something for everyone to enjoy as they get ready for the start of the semester.”
The Week of Welcome begins on Monday when students in the School of Architecture, Management and Engineering Technology and nursing students move in. A scavenger hunt, bubble soccer, a smash room, and a bonfire with s’mores starting in the afternoon until the evening.
Students in the School of Arts and Sciences move in on Tuesday and activities including an escape room, laser tag, bingo, dodgeball, and glow volleyball are scheduled.
School of Applied Technology students move in on Wednesday and will be greeted by the Mega Sale along the campus spine. Students can also participate in a boxing class, play ultimate frisbee, street hockey, or basketball, and enjoy the comedy of Sunny LaPrade, Liz Reaves and Steve Wrigley.
Academic department meetings and the annual New Student Convocation start the day on Thursday, with more activities planned throughout the day and into the weekend.