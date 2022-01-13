ALFRED — Dr. John Anderson asked faculty and staff at Alfred State College to reflect on "who we are and what we are doing" during his opening remarks for the spring 2022 semester.
Anderson, former president of Alfred State who is directing the campus on an interim basis, used the illustration of mirrors, windows and doors to convey his message.
“It’s important to look at ourselves, our past and our role in higher education," he said. "I believe this reflection helps us look at both our strengths and weaknesses.”
Anderson highlighted the successful completion of the major gifts campaign and the teamwork shown to provide face-to-face, hands-on learning during the past year due to COVID-19.
“It is also important for our college to look out our windows and see the world around us," he said. "We want to clearly see today’s students, understand others’ points of view, look at competitors, and look ahead at what’s on the horizon.”
Anderson detailed many of the key points of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address. He spoke in depth on how the college would establish new initiatives that connect with those points. He encouraged faculty and staff to get involved in the process, not only to reimagine SUNY but also reimagine Alfred State.
“Gov. Hochul’s address included many new initiatives that are directly related to what we do at Alfred State," he said. "She included a focus on career education, building and retraining the state’s workforce, along with having a unique identity and purpose for each SUNY institution.”
Anderson added, "along with the importance of mirrors to reflect and windows to see our environment, an open door represents taking action. You cannot stop at just evaluating and thinking about things. You must also do something about it and take the next step.”
As the faculty returns to campus for the spring semester, members of the leadership team also gave updates on COVID, programs in development, facilities upgrades, achievements and the college budget.
Spring semester classes begin Jan. 24.