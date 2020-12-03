ALFRED — The Alfred State Police Academy graduated 13 recruits from the 2020 session — leading to a 100% employment rate for the graduates.
Recruits who graduated this year are Isaac Rodriguez, Michael Harrington, Chloe Wormsley, Brian Harrison, Michael Ruggles, Brendan Terry, Tyler Crouch, Tyler Congdon, Gage Harrison, Emily Waite, Steven Brongo, Austin Plank and Andrew Merring.
“We are all so very proud of our academy graduates,” said Scott Richardson, session director and chief of the University Police Department at Alfred State. “The stress associated with attending a police academy is immense, and then when you add a pandemic to the equation and civil unrest, the stress level increases significantly for the recruits, as well as the academy staff.
"This year’s class did not back down from the challenge," he added. "They embraced it and it made them stronger. The bond that they all have with each other will last forever."
Richardson said the fact that 100% of the graduates are currently employed by police agencies is a testament to the quality of officers being trained at the academy.
Municipalities that hired the graduates include Bath, Wayland, Mount Morris, Hornell, Greece, Alfred and Bolivar, while the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, the SUNY Geneseo Police Department and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office also hired graduates.
The academy opened in 2018.
For more information and to apply, contact the Center for Community Education and Training (CCET) at CCET@AlfredState.edu or Tammy Edwards at (607) 587-4017.