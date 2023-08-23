ROCHESTER — Golisano Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship is partnering with Alfred State College of Technology to offer its two-year certificate program graduates the option to pursue a bachelor’s degree.
The partnership provides Golisano graduates the opportunity to transfer up to 60 credits earned at Golisano Institute toward the Bachelor of Technology in interdisciplinary studies program at Alfred State.
Founded and funded by Alfred State alum and Paychex founder Tom Golisano, Golisano Institute provides a tailored two-year certificate program aimed at making a premier business education accessible for all. The institute will open this fall to welcome its first class of students.
In July, Golisano Institute announced a similar partnership with Syracuse University's College of Professional Studies, which will allow eligible Golisano graduates to earn a Syracuse degree in two years.
“My time at Alfred State shaped two of my perspectives for the Institute: the importance of faculty mentoring and the value of real-world experiences,” Golisano said. “These experiences influenced my trajectory, and I am grateful to Alfred State. It is wonderful to have my past connect with the Institute’s future via this partnership.”
Dr. Steve Mauro, president of Alfred State, said the college "is excited" to partner with Golisano.
“Tom is a true Pioneer and his name is synonymous with quality, innovation and success," Mayor said. "We look forward to this partnership and the opportunity to provide a pathway for students enrolled at the Golisano Institute to continue their education and obtain their bachelor’s degree at Alfred State College.”
Golisano Institute offers a business-focused curriculum, integrated with local, regional and national employers and accessible for individuals of all ages seeking to pursue a career in business or start a new venture. Tuition for the two-year certificate program is $8,900 per year. Need-based financial assistance is also available to eligible students.
Alfred State’s Bachelor of Technology in interdisciplinary studies program is designed to allow students the opportunity to design and complete a rigorous, yet flexible interdisciplinary course of study in technology-based disciplines. The program will provide an avenue by which students can pursue precise career interests that cannot be accommodated within typical majors. With appropriate advisement, graduates are well prepared to enter and succeed in a wide range of technology-based careers.
For more information, please visit Golisanoinstitute.org or www.alfredstate.edu/interdisciplinary-studies.