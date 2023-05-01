ALFRED — Carrie L. Cokely, an associate provost of a private college in Boston, will join Alfred State College this summer as the vice president of academic affairs.
Cokely, an Elmira native, is returning to her New York roots by accepting the leadership role at Alfred State.
“Carrie’s role will be to develop and execute a dynamic and innovative vision for academics and academic support services,” said Dr. Steven Mauro, president of the college. “Through our national search, we were impressed by Carrie’s comprehensive list of accomplishments. Carrie knows and appreciates what it takes to be a successful faculty member, and she also has a reputation for planning and building solutions from a very strategic point of view to advance colleges throughout her career.”
Cokely earned a bachelor's degree in sociology at Russell Sage College in Troy, then both master's and doctoral degrees in sociology at Syracuse University. Cokely’s career started at Meredith College in Raleigh, N.C., as an assistant professor and she has earned multiple promotions over 15 years of service at Curry, a private liberal arts school 7 miles from downtown Boston.
“It was clear to me throughout my conversations with students, faculty and the leadership that hands-on, experiential learning is the hallmark of an Alfred State College education and I look forward to working with the faculty on ways to build on and enhance these opportunities for our students," she said.
Cokely will assume her new role on July 5. Interim academic affairs leader Craig Clark will continue in his position as vice president of economic development for Alfred State.