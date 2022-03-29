ALFRED — The office of diversity, equity and inclusion hosted a Students of Color Leadership conference earlier this semester.
The conference featured a panel of diverse leaders that shared their experiences on student involvement and community engagement.
The conference featured four guest speakers. Dr. Mark Montgomery, chief diversity officer at SUNY Poly, Antonio Williams, director of graduate diversity initiatives at the University of Rochester, Natasja Rudge, director of student support services at SUNY Geneseo, and Jared Cooper, lead account manager at Kajeet Educational Technologies.
Alfred State student Ashley Clemente of New York was impressed with the experience. "The Students of Color Leadership conference was a very comforting and positive experience. Listening to the speakers at the event was very empowering because we were able to listen to stories of people in minorities from different backgrounds conquering the educational system to be in very successful positions. Seeing and speaking to individuals who are in their position gives hope and connections for other students who are the minority to also persevere and navigate higher education.”
Organized by Desmond Davis, assistant director of diversity, equity, and inclusion, the event featured various conversations to discuss success and leadership during and after college. The event also featured networking opportunities and concluded with a banquet.