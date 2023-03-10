Leadership conference

Event organizers (from left) Dennis Dueno, Desmond Davis and Afua Boahene at the 5th annual Students of Color Leadership Conference at Alfred State.

 Alfred State

ALFRED — Alfred State students gathered for a day of training, education, and fellowship at the 5th annual Students of Color Leadership Conference.

Desmond Davis, assistant director of diversity, equity and inclusion, along with Dennis Dueno, director of student engagement, and Afua Boehene, EOP academic advisor, put together the event that featured various conversations to discuss success and leadership during and after college.

