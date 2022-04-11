ALFRED — Nearly two dozen attendees shared poetry at the English and Humanities Department spring poetry event.
Current students, faculty, administration, college council members and alumni shared original or favorite poems.
Held each semester, the poetry reading event in the Allegany Room allows an open microphone for all in the college community to share. The event featured music by David Anschutz, a variety of desserts from the culinary arts, and student artwork.
Travis Matteson, assistant professor in the English and Humanities Department, was excited in the turnout and that new Alfred State president Dr. Steven Mauro was able to attend and participate in the event.
“Students, faculty and staff were thrilled to extend a poetic welcome to the incoming president, and we are grateful for his support,” Matteson said. “It sends a strong message to the students about the power of poetry to bring people together.”
Many original poems recited by students have been submitted for inclusion in Ergo, the literary and artistic publication of Alfred State that is published each semester.