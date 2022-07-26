WELLSVILLE — A 20-year partnership between Alfred State College, Otis Eastern and the International Union of Operating Engineers has resulted in scholarships totaling more than $1 million for students.
“In the early 2000s, I took Charlie Joyce (of Otis Eastern) through the shops," said Dr. Craig Clark, interim vice president for student affairs. "He asked what Otis Eastern can do to help. I mentioned that we would like to help the students. Charlie and his company have always helped students and always helped the community."
It was not too long after that, Clark said, when Otis decided to work with IUOE to generate scholarships for students. The partnership has resulted in scholarships through the union to 49 students.
“It has been a great experience," Clark said. "It has made a real difference in people’s lives. It has been a great feeder system and we are excited to continue the relationship.”
The celebration included current students in Alfred State’s heavy equipment operations and truck and diesel programs in Wellsville, along with a handful of alumni of Alfred State and the scholarship program.
Casey Joyce, president and chief executive officer of Otis Eastern, knows the impact the program has had.
“It is an important program and a successful program for the past 20 years," he said. "We are going to keep it going for the next 20 — and a long time after that.”
Students accepted into either the heavy equipment operations or the heavy equipment truck and diesel operations programs may apply through the IUOE for a scholarship. If approved, students join the union and commit to working after graduation for a designated amount of time to receive a scholarship that includes tuition, room and board and tools.
Bryan Abel, IUOE pipeline training director, knows the importance of the program.
“We have no plans of stopping and we have plans to expand," he said. "It is for the betterment for the infrastructure of the United States. It is vitally important to the United States and Canada. We need to keep moving forward with it.”
Plaques were presented to both Otis Eastern and IUOE to signify the accomplishments of the partnership.