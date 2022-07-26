Tech partnership

From left, Bryan Abel, Casey Joyce, Craig Clark, Paul McCormick and Charlie Joyce celebrate the partnership between Alfred State College, Otis Eastern and the International Union of Operating Engineers.

 Alfred State College

WELLSVILLE — A 20-year partnership between Alfred State College, Otis Eastern and the International Union of Operating Engineers has resulted in scholarships totaling more than $1 million for students.

“In the early 2000s, I took Charlie Joyce (of Otis Eastern) through the shops," said Dr. Craig Clark, interim vice president for student affairs. "He asked what Otis Eastern can do to help. I mentioned that we would like to help the students. Charlie and his company have always helped students and always helped the community."

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social