Alfred State history, future celebrated with restored campus bells

Approximately 6,500 pounds of newly restored bells are hung prior to the 50th anniversary of Hinkle Bell Tower.

ALFRED — The bells will again be ringing today at Alfred State College just in time for the inauguration of Dr. Steven Mauro as president.

After extensive renovations, the Hinkle Bell Tower is now restored with each of the five bells gleaming and in pitch-perfect condition.

