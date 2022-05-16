ALFRED — Alfred State College electrical engineering technology major Thomas Nelson of Burdett not only received his bachelor’s degree during 111th commencement ceremony on Saturday — he won a 2014 Dodge Dart.
Nelson became the eighth Alfred State graduate to win a car at commencement. The annual giveaway began in 2015 to add to the graduation celebrations at ASC. The car is a gift from the Educational Foundation of Alfred, Inc.
When entering the commencement ceremony at Pioneer Stadium graduates submitted an entry for the drawing. At the conclusion of the ceremony, former Alfred State first lady Mary Huntington selected a winner.
Nelson jumped out of his seat when his name was called and met Alfred State’s president, Dr. Steven Mauro, after the ceremonies to check out his new vehicle.