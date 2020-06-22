ALFRED — Alfred State College 2020 graduate Taj Richard recently became the proud owner of both a degree and a car after his name was randomly selected in a drawing for a 2015 Chevy Cruze.
Richard, an information technology: web development grad from the Bronx, was one of many graduates who had submitted an entry for the vehicle, which was being given away at this year’s commencement ceremony.
With the ceremony taking place online, graduates were asked in May to submit a photo of themselves that they wanted to be shown during the virtual commencement and to be considered for the drawing. Once the names and photos were all collected, former Alfred State first lady Mary Huntington selected a winner.
Richard then became the sixth Alfred State graduate to win a car at commencement. The annual giveaway began in 2015 to add to the graduation celebrations at ASC. The car is a gift from the Educational Foundation of Alfred, Inc.
Dr. Skip Sullivan, president of Alfred State College, informed Richard of his good fortune via video call.
“It’s a nice car,” Sullivan said. “Wow!”
Sullivan then got out of the vehicle to show it to Richard, who replies, “That’s beautiful!”
“The Educational Foundation in Wellsville helps fund this project every year, and we’re so very delighted to be able to offer this to you as just kind of a capstone to your graduating from Alfred State,” Sullivan said during the call.
To view the entire moment, visit Alfred State’s YouTube channel, find the ASC Commencement 2020 playlist, and click on the video titled “Concluding Remarks and Car Giveaway.”