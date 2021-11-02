ALFRED — Alfred State College is celebrating the generosity of alumni and friends who exceeded the Major Gifts Campaign goal as $9.2 million was raised.
In June 2018, the campaign started with a goal of raising $8 million in five key areas: scholarships, programs, technology, athletics and unrestricted.
Major Gifts Officer Jay Wilder highlighted numerous ways individuals, foundations and corporations have supported the effort. He specifically spoke about the campaign to renovate the Doc Bruce Construction Material Laboratory started by 1977 graduates Gary Hill and Jimmy Smith. He reported that the campaign is approaching $400,000 in pledges with a goal of $500,000.
Danielle White, Alfred State’s executive director of institutional advancement, raised a glass during the 27th annual President’s Society Dinner, held recently, and toasted the efforts of the campaign.
“We want to thank and recognize all the donors for helping us to achieve this incredible goal,” White said. “We are proud and grateful. The impact of these gifts are astounding.”
John Anderson, officer in charge of the college, also presented alumnus Alan Hunt with the honorary Doctor of Humane Letters that was conferred to him during the 2021 virtual commencement ceremony.
Hunt, executive vice president of construction at Armada Hoffler, has been involved in projects from New Jersey to Georgia, including the management of building projects in excess of a billion dollars in the Inner Harbor East of Baltimore.
In addition to building structures, Hunt has helped build futures for Alfred State students with the establishment of an endowment to help building and automotive trades and heavy equipment students at the Wellsville campus to further their education.
Hunt graduated from Alfred State in 1979 with a degree in computer information systems.
The President’s Society is a dedicated group of alumni, friends, parents, faculty, staff, corporations and foundations who support the college through contributions of $1,000 or more annually to the college’s development fund. Each fall, the college holds a recognition dinner in honor of President’s Society members.