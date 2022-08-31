ASC Habitat

Ali Mata Ruiz, Princess Corona, Tajenee Hale, Angel Williams, Alexa Stanley, Aarington Green, Cyan Corwine at the Habitat for Humanity home they recently assisted with building.

 Photo provided

ALFRED — Alfred State College students in the Educational Opportunity Program worked with the Corning Habitat for Humanity office on a civic engagement project. Thirty-one students participated in the project.

The students were broken into five working groups. Four of the groups worked at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore helping the staff organize the storefront while the final group visited the local build site. At the build site, the group worked on final touches on the latest habitat home.

 

