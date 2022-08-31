ALFRED — Alfred State College students in the Educational Opportunity Program worked with the Corning Habitat for Humanity office on a civic engagement project. Thirty-one students participated in the project.
The students were broken into five working groups. Four of the groups worked at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore helping the staff organize the storefront while the final group visited the local build site. At the build site, the group worked on final touches on the latest habitat home.
Community Outreach Director for Corning Habitat for Humanity Joy Overacker was pleased with the students’ efforts. “The group that helped work on our habitat home really did a great job and got us closer to being able to turn the keys over to our newest habitat partner family.”
“I got to see what people have to do for me to live where I do today, and it just helps me appreciate home even more,” commented Tajenee Hale, one of the students at the build site.
Aarington Green echoed appreciation for the experience as well. “For me it was fun knowing my effort was helping someone, even if I didn’t know who that effort was for.”
Jonathan Hilsher, Cyan Corwine, and the EOP staff coordinated the project and were excited to continue the partnership with Habitat for Humanity. “Opportunities like this embody the lift as we climb spirit that is woven into the fabric of Educational Opportunity Programs. It is a privilege to work with our wonderful students and community partners in this way.”
Civic Engagement is an integral component of EOP, and the program has partnered with Habitat for Humanity on multiple occasions. The project was just one of many activities that took place during the Summer Prep Academy.