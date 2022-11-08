ALFRED — The Alfred State Drama Club will present “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” as its fall production. Four performances will be held at the Cappadonia Auditorium Nov. 17-19.
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” is a musical and thriller set in Victorian England about a murderous barber who extracts revenge on unsuspecting people in London for the cruel abuse of his wife.
“I am extremely proud of the hard work the cast and crew have put into this production,” commented Director Tyler Ribble. “I look forward to showtime and having the community enjoy the production.”
Opening night will be on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. and will be followed by a 7 p.m. showing Nov. 18 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows on Nov. 19.
Tickets are now on sale at the campus bookstore and can be purchased with cash, card, or CSA. Admission is $5 for students and $10 for general admission. Tickets will be sold at the door if they have not been sold out during pre-sale.