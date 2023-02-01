Alfred State culinary students to host Mardi Gras dinner

Alfred State College Culinary Arts students will prepare and serve a five-course Mardi Gras dinner on Feb. 21.

ALFRED — The Alfred State College Culinary Arts department will be holding a plated five-course Mardi Gras dinner on Feb. 21.

The cost of the dinner is $25. Proceeds benefit the culinary arts scholarships.

