WELLSVILLE — The Alfred State College Culinary Arts department will host a drive-through spaghetti dinner from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Culinary Arts Building on the Wellsville campus. Proceeds of the event will benefit the program’s scholarship fund.
The dinner will include Spaghetti with marinara sauce and meatballs, garden salad with house vinaigrette, garlic knot, and cannoli. The cost of the dinner is $10 (cash or check). Follow the signs for pick-up instructions. For questions on the event, call (607) 587-3170