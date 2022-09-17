Alfred State at Garlic Festival

Alfred State students participate in a “Chopped” competition during a past Garlic Festival.

 Alfred State College

CUBA — This weekend Alfred State Culinary Arts students and faculty will be on display at the Cuba Garlic Festival. Visit the Stinkin’ Rose tent today and Sunday to see them in action.

Debra Burch, associate professor of culinary arts, has coordinated activities for the whole family. Cookie decorating for children will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday under the tent. Each child will receive a chef’s hat for participating.

