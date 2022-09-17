CUBA — This weekend Alfred State Culinary Arts students and faculty will be on display at the Cuba Garlic Festival. Visit the Stinkin’ Rose tent today and Sunday to see them in action.
Debra Burch, associate professor of culinary arts, has coordinated activities for the whole family. Cookie decorating for children will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday under the tent. Each child will receive a chef’s hat for participating.
At 11 a.m. today senior baking student Sarah Streeter will put on a cake decorating demonstration. At 12:30 p.m. two teams of culinary students will battle in a “Chopped” style competition. Each team will make a soup, an entrée, and a dessert.
Associate Professor Chef Keith Glover will make fresh garlic at 3 p.m.
Sunday features demonstrations by Assistant Professor Chef Kevin Scott on making garlic infused brick oven pizza at 11 a.m. and at 1 p.m. Instructor Chef Rebecca Milliner will demonstrate making black garlic brownies.
On top of the demonstrations under the tent, the Culinary Arts will hold two garlic themed cake raffles. The first will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday and the second at noon on Sunday.
The Cuba Garlic Festival features more than 140 vendors, garlic themed foods, live music, cooking demos, and barn tours. The event runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday and is located at Empire City Farms.