ALFRED — Alfred State College honored approximately 1,200 eligible graduates at the 111th commencement ceremony. Graduates celebrated with faculty and staff along with their families and friends as the ceremony returned to an in-person event at Pioneer Stadium.
Alfred State President Dr. Steve Mauro presided over the ceremonies. He applauded the students for their perseverance and success.
“I encourage you to continue on your trajectory of success," he said. "Continue to seek your goal and dreams. You have proven you can be successful. Keep that positive momentum going.”
A major component of the ceremony was the presentation of the Paul B. Orvis Award for Excellence to five graduating students. The award honors Paul B. Orvis, a former president of Alfred State and State University of New York dean for two-year college. Recipients meet the criteria of service, leadership, character, and scholarship.
Receiving the award were Thaddeus Grierson of Perry (School of Applied Technology associate degree recipient); Joseph Tempksi of Hamburg (School of Architecture, Management and Engineering Technology baccalaureate degree recipient); Jenna Schweigert of Lockport (School of Architecture, Management and Engineering Technology associate degree recipient); Colleen Farley of Staten Island (School of Arts and Sciences baccalaureate degree recipient); and Ailie Smithers of Belfast (School of Arts and Sciences associate degree recipient).
The commencement ceremonies featured student speakers from each of the three schools at the college.
Smithers represented the School of Arts and Sciences. Smithers is graduating with her associate degree in nursing. She has received numerous awards, including the Janice Woythal Annual Scholarship, the Pay it Forward Scholarship, the Kathy Barnes Honorary Guardian of Nursing Annual Award, and the Orvis Award.
Megan Delianne of Bayshore represented the School of Architecture, Management, and Engineering Technology. Delianne, a digital media & animation major, recently received the Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence and previously has won the Alfred State Academic Award as the female athlete with the highest overall GPA.
Thaddeus Grierson represented the School of Applied Technology. He has excelled in academics, making the Dean’s list every semester and was the recipient of the Orvis Award. Grierson, a building trades major, was named to the AMCC Sportsmanship team for men’s soccer and has served as a tutor and student ambassador on his campus.
The Alfred State faculty quarter performed the national anthem and the college’s alma mater. Students were led in recessional by grand marshal Dr. Aniko Constantine.