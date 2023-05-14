ALFRED — Alfred State College honored more than 1,000 eligible graduates at the 112th commencement ceremony held at Pioneer Stadium.
Graduates celebrated with faculty and staff along with their families and friends.
In lieu of a speech, Alfred State President Dr. Steve Mauro shared a video that allowed graduating students to thank those that were influential in their journey at the college.
Student Senate President Soumya Konar of Dutchess, India, reflected on her time at the college.
“I have been fortunate to observe the dedication and passion of our student body firsthand," Konar said. "Your perseverance, resilience, and ingenuity have transformed our campus into a space where ideas flourish, and where we are encouraged to challenge the status quo in the pursuit of knowledge and progress. Our time has prepared us to be architects of our own destiny.”
A major component of the ceremony was the presentation of the Paul B. Orvis Award for Excellence to five graduating students. The award honors Paul B. Orvis, a former president of Alfred State and State University of New York dean for two-year college.
Recipients meet the criteria of service, leadership, character, and scholarship.
Receiving the award were Madison Graham of Andover, School of Applied Technology associate degree recipient; Sofia Baldwin of Troy, School of Architecture, Management and Engineering Technology baccalaureate degree recipient; Hector Hernandez of Wellsville, School of Architecture, Management and Engineering Technology associate degree recipient; Jazmin Phommavanh of Spencerport, School of Arts and Sciences baccalaureate degree recipient; and Ashley Ameis of Arcade, School of Arts and Sciences associate degree recipient.
The commencement ceremonies featured student speakers from each of the three schools at the college.
Peyton Comfort of Himrod represented the School of Arts and Sciences. She has been a passionate advocate for environmental issues, women’s health, and for the role of science on campus.
As a health sciences major, she helped reinstate the Alfred State Science Society. As president of the group, she helped initiate a project to create a campus butterfly garden which provides a habitat for monarchs and other endangered butterfly species. She has served as a tutor and has welcomed and met with prospective and accepted students at open houses.
Sofia Baldwin of Troy represented the School of Architecture, Management, and Engineering Technology. She has served as the studio manager of the Bandwagon media center, managing a team of creatives producing podcasts and social media content for campus.
She is also active in the performing arts, serving as the President of the Drama Club and as Public Relations Chair for Voices. Baldwin has also worked as a student ambassador, served on student senate, and is a sister of Zeta Psi Omega.
Breana Mest of Strykersville represented the School of Applied Technology. As a heavy equipment operations major, she has taken a team leadership role on many projects and real-world training. She has been an engaged leader on campus, serving as a tutor for various courses and has been active in both the Collegiate Agricultural Leaders and Future Farmers of America organizations.
The Alfred State faculty quarter performed the national anthem and the college’s alma mater. Dr. Aniko Constantine served as grand marshal and led the processional.