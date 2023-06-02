ALFRED — During the Alfred State’s annual end-of-year celebration, the college celebrated numerous members of the community for milestones in their years of service.
Kathleen Casey and Steven Quagliato were recognized for 30 years of service to the college while Jeffrey Hellwig, Janet Kemp, Carl Rahr, Ricky Richards and William Schultze were honored for 25 years of service.
Linda Acomb, Valerie Calderon, Cameron Densmore, Dorothea Fitzsimmons, Ray Gleason, Robert Haley, Carey Houghtaling, Celia Mountain, Jeffrey Ordway, Melinda Rounds, Matthew Ryan, Melanie Ryan and Marie Wilson were celebrated for 20 years of service.
Kristofer Bianchi, Curtis Berlue, Lisa Boyle, Adrian Cogswell, Douglas Foster, Randy Glass, Alexe Pask, Mark Scharles, Paul Stewart and Libby Tsibulsky were honored for 10 years of service.
Honorees received a certificate and a gift to recognize their years of service to Alfred State.