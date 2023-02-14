Douglass Day

Alfred State students transcribe works by Mary Ann Shadd Cary in the Hinkle Library during the college’s Frederick Douglass Day celebration.

 Alfred State

ALFRED — The Alfred State College community gathered in the Hinkle Library Tuesday to mark Douglass Day — a celebration of Frederick Douglass’ birthday and a prompt for learning about Black history. 

Director of Global Engagement and Civic Wellbeing Cyan Corwine and Dr. Travis Matteson, assistant professor in the English and Humanities Department, combined to bring this event to Alfred State. Matteson has had students take part in this event the past three years and worked with Corwine to expand the program to more of the college community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social