Alfred State student Soumya Konar works with Maureen Sibble, director of career planning and development at the college.

ALFRED — The Alfred State Career Development Office continues to prepare students for the job market. Students are encouraged to take part in career checkup Mondays to get ready for the upcoming spring career fairs.

“We are excited about getting students ready for our upcoming career fairs,” Director of Career Planning & Development Maureen Sibble said. “We encourage students to attend these upcoming sessions or set up individual meetings with us. Employers are calling everyday looking for people to fill their needs.” 

