ALFRED — The Alfred State Career Development Office continues to prepare students for the job market. Students are encouraged to take part in career checkup Mondays to get ready for the upcoming spring career fairs.
“We are excited about getting students ready for our upcoming career fairs,” Director of Career Planning & Development Maureen Sibble said. “We encourage students to attend these upcoming sessions or set up individual meetings with us. Employers are calling everyday looking for people to fill their needs.”
Sibble, along with senior career planning and development associate Valerie Daciw, have put together a four-session program that will help students get ready for the three spring career fairs held on campus. Sessions will be held between 3:30 and 5 p.m. in the Career Development Center (SLC 404).
The career checkup program begins Feb. 6 with an introduction to JobLink, a program that helps students find and apply for jobs and search for events and career fairs. Career Fair etiquette will be discussed on Feb. 13, elevator pitch and professional dress will be covered on Feb. 20, and final resume critiques will take place on Feb. 27.
The medical majors career fair (nursing, medical, vet tech) will be held Feb. 16 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Alfred campus career fair will be held March 1 from noon to 3 p.m. while the Wellsville campus career fair will be March 29 from noon to 3 p.m.
Mechanical Engineering Technology major Gabriel Cooks has used the services provided in the career development office.
“I made an appointment to have my resume reviewed," he said. "The experience was not like what I expected. I got interviewed and I was asked questions about my major. I came away with a resume that employers have commented that it is good. I included a lot of the skills that I have developed here at Alfred State. It is a free resource that is available. It is good to have someone that has seen hundreds of resumes look at your resume.”
Soumya Konar of Mumbai, India, a software applications development major, has benefited from the help she received from career development.
“I have had great experiences with career development, and I strongly encourage all students to go and visit them," she said. "They will help shape your resume and that could lead to great opportunities on and off campus.”
Learn more about all the services available at the Career Development Office.