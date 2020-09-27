WELLSVILLE — As work continues on House 56, Alfred State College students and faculty recently broke ground on what will become the 57th home the school has constructed for the Wellsville community.
Jack Jones, Building Trades Department chair, said the site has been cleared and the driveway has been installed for House 57. Once completed, the 1,600-square-foot residence will include three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a 450-square-foot deck, a full walk-out basement, a three-car garage and an additional 420-square-foot bonus room for future expansion.
The project involves students in numerous programs, including building trades: building construction; heavy equipment operations; masonry; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical construction and maintenance electrician.
“Because of a partnership on a construction project with the village of Wellsville this year, we have been able to prepare a more relaxed schedule for the construction of this house,” he said. “Doing so increases the already indispensable educational value of the project."
He said the program is partnering with BuilderTrend, a software company that has granted a subscription to its project management platform to add even more educational merit to such projects.
The houses Alfred State students regularly build in the Wellsville area, valued at more than $200,000, take two years to complete and are then sold and occupied.
Students build and detail the houses in a subdivision owned by the Educational Foundation of Alfred, Inc., a private foundation that funds construction of the houses.
“As always, the faculty, staff, and students involved in the construction of these houses are grateful for the terrific partnership with the foundation,” Jones said.
In addition to beginning work on House 57, students and faculty are also wrapping up construction on House 56, which was delayed because of COVID-19. Jones said work is expected to be completed on that home in May 2021.