ALFRED — An autobody wreck/rebuild program continues to benefit Alfred State College students preparing for their career with hands-on learning.
Under the guidance of instructors CJ Tremper and Brad Smith, students in the autobody program fix wrecked vehicles to gain insight into what it is like to work inside a live collision shop. There are six cars in the shop that are being repaired.
Autobody student Mikal Smith enjoys being part of this program.
“I like being hands-on," he said. "We have lectures and go through the basics, and we talk through everything that we will experience in the real world. Getting hands-on you learn more, experience it, and you know exactly what is going to happen. When I go into the industry, I will already have done it.”
Vehicles are secured for the wreck/rebuild program through funding provided by the private Educational Foundation of Alfred, Inc.. The foundation possesses a New York state automotive dealer’s license that allows the college to purchase wrecked cars from auto salvage auctions, which are used for student projects.
The foundation covers the cost of purchasing the cars and any parts or materials needed to bring them back to pre-accident condition.
Work ranges from minor repairs on hoods and fenders to major repairs to the structure of the vehicles.
This year students have been working on a 2014 Ford Focus, a 2017 Chevy Cruze and three Dodge Avengers. The Focus and Cruze had front-end damage while each of the Avengers had damage in different areas.
Tremper knows that this program allows autobody students to take what they learn in the classroom and apply it right in the shop.
“These cars have allowed our students to learn in the classroom by getting our hands dirty and doing the work," he said. "Once we had all the cars onsite, students worked diligently to repair them. We are nearing completion on all five cars.
"The project cars have allowed our students to do not only body and paint work, but also a variety of mechanical work," Tremper said. "The students are enjoying the challenge of these projects and have something great to add to their portfolios as they approach graduation."
Smith appreciates the opportunities that the wreck/rebuild program and the Educational Foundation have given him and his fellow students.
“I am extremely grateful and thankful that every day we have so many opportunities with so many cars,” he said.