Autobody work

Autobody student Mikal Smith works on a damaged vehicle in the autobody shop at Alfred State College.

 Alfred State College

ALFRED — An autobody wreck/rebuild program continues to benefit Alfred State College students preparing for their career with hands-on learning.

Under the guidance of instructors CJ Tremper and Brad Smith, students in the autobody program fix wrecked vehicles to gain insight into what it is like to work inside a live collision shop. There are six cars in the shop that are being repaired.

