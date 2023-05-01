ALFRED — The Alfred State College archery team claimed four medals at the 2023 USA Archery East Region Outdoor Championships held at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va.
In team competition, the Alfred State men’s compound team of Matt Stungis, Matt Szczepanski and Travis Cooney shot their way to a gold medal. The mixed team of Ben Kingsley and Brianna Fagan took silver in the fixed pins division.
In individual elimination matches, Fagan earned a silver medal in the women’s fixed pin competition while Kingsley earned a bronze medal in the men’s fixed pin competition.
Head Coach Greg Sammons praised the team, adding, “The archers had to deal with adverse weather conditions on the first day of qualification with wind and a lightning delay. The archers adjusted their approach to mitigate the conditions and competed at a very high level.”
The Alfred State Archery Team faced competition from James Madison University, Liberty University, Pennsylvania College of Technology, the University of Pittsburgh and more.
The team has wrapped up the spring season and will be back in action this fall.