ALFRED — The Alfred State College archery team finished 5th in the men’s hunter division at the USA Archery Collegiate 3D Nationals.
The eight members of the team competed Oct. 14-16 in Foley, Alabama, in the event hosted by the Archery Shooters Association.
A total of 350 archers representing a record 34 colleges and universities competed for national titles. The event started with two days of ranking rounds where archers shot individually at 40 targets to establish team brackets.
The Alfred State hunter-pins team, Simon Bond, Robert “Jay” Lawrence IV and Nathan Summerville, advanced to the final eight as the No. 5 seed.
In front of a raucous crowd and under the pressure of a time clock, the Pioneers battled the University of Pikeville (Ky.) in the quarterfinals. The teams went back and forth, arrow for arrow, but the Bears were able to earn a two-point victory to move on in the competition.
ASC finished 5th in the final standings.
Head Coach Greg Sammons noted that a few performances were particularly noteworthy.
“The team’s MVP for this event was senior Simon Bond," Sammons said. "He posted the highest individual finish at 11th, shot a personal best score, and posted the highest arrow contributing scores in a tense shoot-off."
In the men’s compound division, or Known 45 class, senior Jacob Houseknecht’s score of 426 set a new Alfred State school record.
The Alfred State Archers will return to action in January when they travel to the Lancaster Archery Classic.