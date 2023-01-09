ALFRED — Alfred State College named 34 students from Cattaraugus County were named to the 2022 fall dean’s list: Kendall Artlip, Portville Central; Scott Baker, Olean High; Lucas Barber, Cattaraugus-Little Valley; Rodney Boberg, West Valley Central High; Jamie Brisbee, Salamanca High; Abigail Burrell, Franklinville Central; Felecia Capito, Portville Central; Elliott Fisher, Allegany-Limestone Central; Brianna Freaney, Ellicottville Central; Jared George, Portville Central; Matthew Giardini, Allegany-Limestone Central; Halley Glover, Allegany-Limestone Central; Joshua Graham, Allegany-Limestone Central; Emily Griffith, Portville Central; Johnathon Helms, Wellsville High; Andrew Holly, Olean High; Caden Keim, Olean High; Brody Klink, Pioneer Senior High; Mason Kwiatkowski, Allegany-Limestone Central; Klynn Larson, Franklinville Central; Max Linderman, Olean High; Konnor Martin, Franklinville Central; Amelia Maul, Pioneer Senior High; Gavin Michalski, Cuba-Rushford Central; Marina Miketish, Olean High; Colby O’Stricker, Ellicottville Central; Alexander Peterson, Olean High; Harley Robinson, Portville Central; Virginia Russell, Del Rio High; Louis Seward, Cattaraugus-Little Valley; George Stevenson, Allegany-Limestone Central; Justin Straight, Olean High; Lauryn Washington, Olean High; Amanda Woodruff, Pioneer Central.
