Alfred State alum

Reuben Zielinski (right) talks to Alfred State College students following his presentation on campus about the entrepreneurial spirit.

ALFRED — Alfred State alum Reuben Zielinski returned to campus and shared his story of entrepreneurship to students in the School of Architecture, Management & Engineering Technology.

Zielinski, an electrical engineering technology major (class of 1982) during his time at Alfred State, and his colleague Joel Trusty founded Redux, which uses a patented technique to remove moisture from personal electronic devices with a vacuum-drying process that reduces the evaporating point of water so that all moisture is removed.

