ALFRED — Alfred State alum Reuben Zielinski returned to campus and shared his story of entrepreneurship to students in the School of Architecture, Management & Engineering Technology.
Zielinski, an electrical engineering technology major (class of 1982) during his time at Alfred State, and his colleague Joel Trusty founded Redux, which uses a patented technique to remove moisture from personal electronic devices with a vacuum-drying process that reduces the evaporating point of water so that all moisture is removed.
In his visit, Zielinski spoke to current students about his education path, how the idea for Redux was conceived, shared the patent and design process of his product, discussed marketing strategies, and took questions from the students. He also offered to help any student that wanted to start their own business or work on patents.
John Williams, Dean of SAMET, was excited to have Zielinski back on campus.
“We are grateful to have Reuben share his passion and insights with students," Williams said. "His knowledge and experience with the development of intellectual property and starting a business is so useful for our entrepreneurial students looking to follow in Reuben’s footsteps and apply what they are learning to a real-world challenge."
Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs and Economic Development Craig Clark encouraged students to start thinking of and exploring ideas for the 2023 Allegany County Startup Collegiate Competition that will be held at Alfred State on April 1.
The Eco Guys from Alfred State won the 2022 competition.