Alfred prof participates in NCARB Scholars program

William Dean, professor and department chair of the Architecture and Design Program at Alfred State, receives recognition for being selected to attend the NCARB Scholars program from Harry M. Falconer, Jr., vice president of Experience + Education for NCARB.

ALFRED — William Dean, professor and department chair of the Architecture and Design program at Alfred State College, traveled to Oklahoma State University to participate in the National Council of Architectural Registration Board (NCARB) Scholars in Professional Practice program.

The three-day event focused on both current and forward-looking trends in academia and practice. During this exclusive training event, Dean was one of 15 faculty members from architecture schools around the county that shared best practices, learned from experts and worked on enhancing the delivery of their professional practice courses.

