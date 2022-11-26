Alfred prof participates in NCARB Scholars program

ALFRED — William Dean, professor and department chair of the Architecture and Design program at Alfred State College, traveled to Oklahoma State University to participate in the National Council of Architectural Registration Board (NCARB) Scholars in Professional Practice program.
The three-day event focused on both current and forward-looking trends in academia and practice. During this exclusive training event, Dean was one of 15 faculty members from architecture schools around the county that shared best practices, learned from experts and worked on enhancing the delivery of their professional practice courses.
“I am extremely grateful to have been selected to participate in the 2022 NCARB Scholars in Professional Practice program and would like to thank my colleagues from other institutions and the entire NCARB team for a very rewarding experience,” he said.
Through presentations and interactive sessions, attendees were able to explore teaching techniques outside of their own approaches and discuss a variety of courses and syllabi structures. They also heard from the NCARB staff experts about the current path to licensure, as well as how it might evolve.
(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)